Davis to lead VisitDallas from next year

Craig Davis has been selected as the next chief executive and president of VisitDallas.

Currently president and chief executive of VisitPittsburgh, he will assume the new position on January 6th.

Davis has worked in the hospitality industry for more than three decades.

He began his tenure at VisitPittsburgh in 2000 as executive director of convention sales, taking up the leadership in 2012.

“Craig stood out among many highly qualified applicants for his strong leadership abilities and extensive destination, hotel and hospitality experience,” said Joyce Williams, chair of the VisitDallas board of directors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has an impeccable reputation in the industry, and we’re thrilled to bring his expertise to Dallas.”

Davis’ background in the hospitality industry includes executive experience at hotels in Toronto, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

While at VisitPittsburgh, he was responsible for overseeing the convention sales and marketing efforts for the new David Lawrence Convention Centre.

“Dallas is an amazing city and the VisitDallas team is regarded very well nationally,” Davis said.

The chief executive was selected by a special VisitDallas board of directors selection committee led by outgoing chair Mark Woelffer and incoming chair Williams.