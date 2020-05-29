Wizz promotes summer travel with new routes

Wizz Air has announced the launch of four new routes from London Luton to Malaga, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Palma de Mallorca.

As travel restrictions across Europe continue to ease, Wizz said it was seeking to get Britain travelling again.

The Spanish routes continue growth in Spain for the low-cost carrier, with another new route to Las Palmas beginning on June 4th.

Also today, Wizz Air said it would open its 28th base, in Larnaca, Cyprus.

The airline will base two Airbus A320 aircraft at Larnaca airport in July.

Along with the new base, Wizz Air announces ten new services to six countries from Larnaca.

The airline carried over 800 thousand passengers to and from Cyprus in 2019.

Speaking at the press conference in Larnaca today, József Váradi, chief executive of Wizz Air Group, said: ”After ten years of successful operations to Larnaca International Airport, I am delighted to announce our newest base here, as we see the potential and the demand for low cost travel in Cyprus, which is one of the most popular and rapidly developing tourist destinations.

“We are dedicated to developing our presence in Cyprus, and offering more affordable travel opportunities to and from Larnaca, while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols.

“Our state-of-the-art Airbus A320 and A321neo aircraft, as well as our enhanced protective measures, will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers.”

Wizz recently launched a new onboard safety video as it ramps up services – take a look below:

