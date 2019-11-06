Wizz Air launches flights to Tenerife from Luton

Wizz Air has announced the launch of flights from London Luton to Tenerife, with the inaugural flight taking off earlier.

Flights will be departing from London Luton to the island of eternal spring, offering visitors a spot of sunny paradise with near perfect temperatures all year round.

Flights will initially operate twice a week, before increasing to three times a week from December 12th.

To celebrate the route launch, passengers on the inaugural flight will be greeted at Tenerife Airport with cakes and beverages.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our UK network and offering affordable, direct flights to this beautiful island.

“Many know Tenerife for its beaches, but as always, we want our passengers to discover unique and exciting locations around the island, off the beaten track.

“Forget your typical resort holiday, Tenerife showcases untouched sand, forest, volcanoes and mountains, all waiting to be discovered. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our young, green and ultra-efficient Airbus aircraft fleet to explore the unspoilt hidden gems of Tenerife.”

Just don’t expect a business class option.