The Tenerife Carnival Chooses Its 2024 Queen

The Tenerife Carnival now has its 2024 queen. Corina Mrazek González was crowned as the Tenerife Carnival Queen thanks to her visual costume, “El Mundo” (The World), in a thrilling gala in Santa Cruz, the island’s capital, attended by over 4,700 guests.

One of the highlights of the annual Tenerife Carnival is the Carnival Queen Election Gala, a prestigious title awarded to the woman with the most stunning and creative costume. Candidates wear costumes that can reach more than 5 metres in height and over 80kg in weight.

Corina Mrazek González’s costume, “El Mundo”, was designed by Santi Castro. Corina will be the star of today’s grand Opening Parade, which makes the official start of the “street carnival”. The streets of Santa Cruz will be filled with people, music and fancy dress until 18 February.

Declared a ‘Festival of International Tourist Interest’, the Tenerife Carnival is the world’s second largest after the one in Rio (Brazil); and aspires to become an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

Although Santa Cruz hosts the most popular carnival on the island, there are other towns whose festivities are also worth seeing – including Puerto de la Cruz, in the north, and Arona, in the south.