W Rome to take brand into Italy this year

Marriott International is preparing to make its brand entry in Italy this autumn with the debut of W Rome.

Located on Via Liguria, next to the Spanish Steps, this historic palazzo-turned-luxury-lifestyle-hotel will offer an unapologetically Italian experience.

“The debut of W Hotels in Italy is almost here, and we could not be more excited to unveil our playfully luxe spirit with this highly anticipated hotel,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president – luxury brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“The opening will introduce a thriving line-up of restaurants and bars to the city that will become a must-go destination for travellers and local tastemakers alike.

“After more than a year of missed moments, raising a glass together on Otto Rooftop Bar is just what we all need.”

Designed by Meyer Davis with the brand’s bold interpretation of luxury in mind, W Rome brings innovation and local storytelling to life.

In a city marked by an immense historical heritage, the hotel décor will layer an Italian colour palette with patterns that blur distinct eras of standout design.

The property exudes 1970s glamour with traditional architecture blending into colour blocking and bold graphic patterns in hues of burnt orange, dramatic red and foliage greens.

An eclectic mix of colourful furniture meets stone walls representative of the building’s past, while reflective surfaces bring a contemporary feel to the interior.

The 147 stylish, open-plan guestrooms and 15 suites feature luxurious design details including wooden herringbone patterned floors effortlessly blurring into modern marble surfaces contrasted with dark, rich maroon curtains.

Guestrooms boast iconic views, with some overlooking the Istituto Svizzero, and many offering private balconies and terraces.