W Hotels Debuts a Vibrant New Luxury Playground With the Opening of W Macau – Studio City

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the highly anticipated opening of W Macau – Studio City, marking the debut of the iconic W Hotels brand in Macau, a spirited city of culture, cuisine and captivating experiences.

Part of Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s integrated resort of Studio City on Cotai Strip, Macau’s premier leisure destination, the hotel connects guests to the vibrant culture through its intriguing design, elevated dining and beverage venues and unrivaled guest programming.

“The opening of W Macau – Studio City ushers in a new, modern style of highly-experiential hospitality in a city famous for its traditional approach to opulence,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. “We are excited to bring the W brand’s unique and unpretentious vibe to Macau and appeal to the next generation of luxury travelers through our contextual approach to design and commitment to the guest experience. It’s a new chapter for Macau and for W.”

Locally-Inspired with Global Appeal

Designed by world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, W Macau – Studio City takes inspiration from the glamor of 1950s Hollywood, with rich detailing, geometries and contemporary representations of Macau’s unique East-meets-West culture and history. Blue and white waves swirl across the Welcome Desks, wall structures feature picturesque seashores and mirrored ceilings to create wondrous perspectives of undersea scenes.

The design of the hotel’s 557 distinct guestrooms and suites takes its cue from classical cinema as well as Macau’s maritime history. Ranging in size from 37 to 258 sqm, all 430 rooms and 127 suites offer charming views of bustling Cotai or the city. All rooms feature a Bluetooth sound system, so guests can enjoy their favorite playlists as they craft drinks at their signature in-room W Mix Bar. On the 38th floor, the two-bedroom Extreme WOW Suite (W’s take on the Presidential) offers stunning 270-degree floor-to-ceiling windows, a circular bed, and a generous dining area complete with a kitchenette featuring Portuguese-style ceramic tiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating Cross-Cultural Cuisine

Four distinctive restaurants and bars at W Macau – Studio City invite guests to sample the finest of the city’s fusion-forward cuisine. Day-to-night coffee and cocktail bar Living Room serves up niche coffees and creative cocktails alongside Chinese-Portuguese-inspired pastries and baked goods. A.P.D. (A Perfect Dose), the speakeasy extension of Living Room, is an exclusive and intimate space with a menu of beverages based on the theme of infusion and smoke. Hawker Hawker, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, incorporates influences from a busy local marketplace, with live kitchens and a menu of international and local flavors, including CHA KEE 2.0 concept beverages inspired by Macau’s café culture. On the 40th floor, specialty restaurant DIVA offers contemporary Cantonese fine dining paired with Te Jiu (tea-infused cocktails) in a breathtaking Art Deco setting. Adjacent to the restaurant is the hotel’s destination bar Blind Tiger, which overlooks mesmerizing city views and features an apothecary-inspired bar counter, where guests can indulge in handcrafted dark spirit cocktails featuring specialty highballs and destination-inspired cocktails, as well as limited-edition Japanese and Scottish whiskeys.

Pamper and Play

Guests can socialize or simply kick back and relax at the hotel’s 16m indoor pool area, WET, which features a Jacuzzi, a cool-down pool, relaxing swing beds and a communal steam and sauna room. Fitness enthusiasts can work up a sweat with the latest cardio equipment and weights at FIT. For some well-deserved post-workout or post-party pampering, AWAY® Spa features two express and five standard treatment rooms to restore and revive tired bodies and minds with a menu of signature treatments, including the energizing Detox Massage, which uses a blend of oils to invigorate the body, boost detoxification and stimulate the senses.

Meet and Retreat

Spanning 600 sqm across seven customizable rooms, the ACADEMY is W Macau – Studio City’s meeting and events space, equipped with an open kitchen and beverage station – a first in Macau. The largest room measures 152 sqm and is able to accommodate up to 130 guests for both work and social gatherings. The Academy is fully equipped with an extensive range of audio-visual facilities as well as the latest in meeting technology.

W Macau – Studio City also features Greater China’s very first W Sound Suite, the brand’s signature recording studio experience. Located within the hotel’s destination bar Blind Tiger, the W Sound Suite lets guests explore their musical side and lay down tracks with professional grade sound equipment, an example of the brand’s long-standing passion for music and support of the artistic community.

“W Macau – Studio City celebrates the glamor of nostalgic cinema as well as Macau’s very unique cultural heritage,” said Adrian Chan, General Manager, W Macau – Studio City. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests and hosting locals who seek to push boundaries and explore this amazing city through the unmistakable lens of W.”

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.wmacaustudiocity.com. Get social with W Macau – Studio City on Facebook @W Macau - Studio City/ Instagram @wmacaustudiocity