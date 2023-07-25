W HOTELS AND SUNCHASERS REVEAL A COLORFUL COLLABORATION

Prepare to be swept away by the vibrant hues and carefree spirit of summer as W Hotels proudly announces its collaboration with SUNCHASERS, an ethically created, unisex clothing brand based in Venice Beach, California.

Utilizing the artistry of tie-dye, SUNCHASERS is known for its diverse range of unisex loungewear and dress sets crafted from luxurious cotton and silk fabrics. Together, W Hotels and SUNCHASERS will invite guests to indulge in an unforgettable summer experience on the WET Deck of both W Ibiza and W South Beach.

The W Hotels x SUNCHASERS Escape capsule will pay homage to the sun-kissed shores of Ibiza and Miami Beach, destinations where W Hotels boasts two iconic ESCAPE properties, through unique custom patterns and color schemes. This exclusive collection will include unisex, one-size-fits-all loungewear sets (long sleeve shirt and pants) that are hand-dyed in India and made of 100% silk. To launch the collaboration, W Ibiza will host shopping events throughout the summer at the WET Deck and will have the collection available for purchase at the AWAY spa pop-up boutique located on Level 0 of the property. Additionally, W Ibiza will feature two small scale installations inside the entrance of the hotel that will highlight the entirety of the collection.

“We are thrilled to partner with SUNCHASERS for this bold and breezy summer capsule,” said Carly Van Sickle, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, W Hotels Worldwide. “Through our collaboration, we are not only bringing together the vibrant spirit of SUNCHASERS’ fashion, but also aligning it with our own W summer campaign aptly named ‘Sun Chasers’. By merging SUNCHASERS’ innovative and sustainable ethos with the immersive WET Deck experience, we are offering guests an unforgettable summer experience that epitomizes our shared commitment to authenticity, vibrancy, and exploration.”

In addition to the capsule collection, W Hotels will offer guests an exclusive Summer Package - the SUNCHASERS Escape - at W South Beach and W Ibiza. W Ibiza’s package, includes a suite booking, included breakfast, a Balinese cabana at GLOW Rooftop with 100 Euro B&F credit, a 2 piece SUNCHASERS set and complimentary transportation to and from the airport. The package at South Beach includes two SUNCHASER sets, a luxurious Mindful Escape Spa Treatment at the AWAY Spa, which includes an upper body restorative massage, a chilled rose hydrating facial and a sole serenity treatment. Guests will also enjoy a Studio Room with a potential upgrade (subject to availability) and a 15% discount on Cabana rates, with a resort fee of $75. The SUNCHASERS Escape Package is $800 at W South Beach and $600 at W Ibiza. Both packages will be bookable from July 14-October 31.

“At SUNCHASERS, we strive to inspire individuals to express their true selves through vibrant colors and joyful designs,” said Carola Bernard, Founder of SUNCHASERS. “Partnering with W Hotels allows us to extend this message of originality and celebration to a global audience. Together, we aim to create a unique and memorable fashion experience that symbolizes the spirit of summer.”

The W Hotels x SUNCHASERS Escape Capsule will be available until February 2024 at $444 USD in four different colorways inspired by Miami Beach and Ibiza: Green Bliss (a light green for bliss and serenity); Orange Sunset (a rich, fiery orange); Pink Sunrise (a mix of pink and yellow hues); and Golden Sands (sandy hues and tropical vibes). The collection will be available for purchase online at shopsunchasers.com and on W Hotels the Store. Additionally, fans can discover the collection at SUNCHASERS’ Abbot Kinney Flagship store as well as at the AWAY spa at W Ibiza.

For more information about W Hotels and their collaboration with SUNCHASERS, please visit https://shopsunchasers.com/and https://www.whotelsthestore.com/. Stay updated on social media by following W Hotels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.