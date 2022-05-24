W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island host hotel for Indian Film Academy Awards

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island will be the Official Celebrity Host Hotel for the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The hotel will be rolling out the green carpet for the biggest stars of Indian cinema as it hosts the glitterati on the weekend of 3-4 June, with an exhilarating itinerary of art, activations, celebrity chefs, VIP shopping experiences and decadent parties planned.

The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema- the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to unite the world to showcase cinematic excellence, bringing its global brand presence to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. Hosting the dazzling IIFA awards weekend is highly beneficial for the chosen host city, generating global exposure and giving the economy a boost.

Abu Dhabi is pulling out all the stops as it prepares Etihad Arena – the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue on Yas Island – for Bollywood megastars Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul to take centre stage as Masters of Ceremony for the two-day event.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island will have the pleasure of welcoming celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar among others at the most coveted annual ceremony that promises to be a mélange of glitz, glamour and entertainment.

General Manager for W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Faiek El Saadani, said “IIFA weekend is a sparkling jewel on Abu Dhabi’s jam-packed event calendar, and the city is no stranger to putting on a show for the whole world to marvel at. During the highly anticipated IIFA weekend, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is honoured to have the biggest stars and most influential names in the illustrious Indian film industry staying as guests. After a speedy 15-minute transfer from Abu Dhabi International Airport, guests will find themselves marvelling at the architecture and expansive lush grounds our unique island location affords us. From there, our Whatever/Whenever service ensures every whim will be catered to: it’s a true VIP experience,” said Faiek El Saadani.

To celebrate the best of Bollywood, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences, the hotel has curated once-in-a-lifetime experiences and activations that will have guests and the glitterati fully immersed in the glitz and glamour of the weekend.

Pull up to cooler-than-cool onsite restaurant Garage to experience an a la carte menu curated by celebrity chef, restaurateur, author and the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin star for Indian cuisine, Vineet Bhatia. His culinary vision has transformed Indian cuisine, taking it to new heights and placing it on the world platform with a modern and creative twist, making him one of the most respected and recognised names in the industry consequently being named in top 100 global Indians.

Garage will be revving up patrons with the notorious B.I.G brunch, with DJ Raggi on the decks. Garage is a true wonderland, enjoy explosive flavors from each hub, being Salmon Sashimi American Way from Nikkei, and more. Don’t dare to miss the best of from Vineet Bhatia this Saturday–makes your stomach growling? Try not to get full too soon. B.I.G – Brunch In Garage is full of surprises, and keep your eyes and ears open at Tart Van to see what’s kind of sweet treat will be coming.

The W Lounge is known for its sleek interiors and sublime views of the glittering marina and racetrack, and in the lead-up to IIFA weekend, it’ll only get better – there’ll be celebrity sightings too!