VisitBritain takes ExploreGB online for 2021

VisitBritain has announced that its flagship annual travel trade event ExploreGB will run as a virtual event in 2021.

ExploreGB Virtual, taking place from March 1st-5th, will invite international buyers to connect online with travel trade suppliers from across the UK to do business and boost bookings.

Attendance is free with registrations set to open from mid-December.

VisitBritain chief executive, Sally Balcombe, said: “Using a tried and tested online platform ExploreGB Virtual will give travel industry suppliers and destinations from across the UK the chance to get their products and services in front of top global buyers and forge valuable business connections.

“As well as the opportunity to do business, this flagship global trade event will keep the UK front of mind globally as a leading destination for visitors, ultimately driving future bookings and boosting local economies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-day event will virtually connect international buyers including from Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, the GCC, India, Italy, Spain and the US with travel industry suppliers and destinations from across the UK.

Hundreds of pre-scheduled one-to-one virtual business meetings will take place during the event.

Delegates can virtually explore live exhibition booths with UK suppliers promoting their products and services.

Buyers and international journalists can also attend webinars and online networking events to boost their knowledge of the UK as a visitor destination.

The start of the event will also feature an online VisitBritain International Business Exchange (VIBE), which will allow UK suppliers to meet virtually with VisitBritain in-market experts.

ExploreGB Virtual will accommodate times zones with a scheduled programme for international buyers from both short and long-haul destinations.

ExploreGB Virtual follows VisitBritain’s successful inaugural MeetGB Virtual business event held in June this year.

More Information

Event details and further information will be available in the coming weeks on VisitBritain’s corporate website.