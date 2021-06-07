VisitBritain seeks tourism leverage from G7 Summit

Britain as a visitor destination will be in the global media spotlight with the G7 Summit in Cornwall fast approaching and VisitBritain is taking the opportunity to inspire future travel.

The G7 countries and those invited as guests include some of the largest and most valuable inbound visitor markets, giving the national tourism agency a valuable chance to promote ‘destination Britain.’

VisitBritain director, Patricia Yates, said: “The G7 Summit and the accompanying international media exposure gives us a fantastic opportunity to highlight our outstanding tourism offer and the amazing experiences that visitors - including world-leaders - can only have in Britain.

“With the ambition to be the ‘world’s meeting place’ the summit also demonstrates Britain’s ability to host business events of the highest calibre.

“The G7 countries are incredibly important inbound visitor markets, and the summit is a valuable chance to promote our culture and heritage, our fabulous tourism products and new experiences that are unique to Britain, and ready and waiting for when visitors can return.”

The G7 Summit comes as VisitBritain’s latest forecasts show a slow recovery for inbound tourism with overseas visitor spending this year in the UK of £6.2 billion, less than a quarter of the £28.4 billion in 2019.

Last year alone saw a more than £24 billion loss to the UK economy in overseas visitor spending.

VisitBritain has been tracking consumer sentiment throughout the pandemic with its latest research indicating strong pent-up demand for international travel in the next 12 months, and Britain high on the wish list of potential visitors.

Almost three quarters, 73 per cent, of those surveyed across 20 countries said they were likely to take an international leisure trip in the next 12 months, and 42 per cent said they definitely would.

Sixty-one per cent of those who were keen to travel had not yet booked or decided where to go, giving VisitBritain an opportunity to influence decision-making, destination-choice and bookings.

VisitBritain will also be using the summit to promote major events next year which are set to be significant global tourism draws including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Festival UK 2022 - to promote the country.

Image: Kevin Britland / Alamy Stock Photo