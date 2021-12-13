VisitBritain to offer marketing funds to inbound operators

VisitBritain has announced a new fund available to destination management companies and inbound tour operators to support in building back demand for Britain.

The £300,000 Destination Management Company and Inbound Tour Operator Amplification and Distribution Fund is open to eligible companies and inbound tour operators to apply for grant funding to develop and market tourism to Britain, working with international tour operators to dial-up promotion in their 2022 programmes.

VisitBritain is seeking destination management companies and inbound tour operators who can develop and market new Britain itineraries, with a focus on extending the tourism season, and see these incorporated in to the 2022 sales effort of international tour operators in the fund’s target markets of France, Germany and the United States.

VisitBritain chief executive, Sally Balcombe, said: “We are very pleased to announce this new grant funding, in response to a clear ask from the industry, to support destination management companies and inbound tour operators at a critical time in the sector’s recovery.

“Our priority is building back demand and visitor spending for those most likely to visit in 2022, and this fund will support the travel trade to sell Britain, driving immediacy to visit and bookings.

“Broadening travel itineraries to boost inbound visits across the shoulder seasons will also support local businesses, destinations and economies.”

Britain-based destination management companies and inbound tour operators who meet the qualifying eligibility criteria can apply for individual grant awards between £20,000 and £40,000 in one of the two application categories, relative to their 2019 financial turnover of sales of holiday packages to Britain.

Applicants have until January 13th to apply for activity to run from February to June 2022, key booking periods for the fund’s target markets.