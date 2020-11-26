ME Dubai to return to market this weekend

ME Dubai will reopen to guests on Saturday.

Home to cultural programming, innovative culinary experiences and breath-taking design by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), the hotel is situated in the Opus by Omniyat building.

Located in the heart of the Burj Khalifa district, ME Dubai is the only hotel in the world to have both its interiors and exteriors designed by ZHA.

Sebastien Noat, general manager of ME Dubai, commented: “I am delighted to finally open ME Dubai.

“An architectural masterpiece created by one of the most celebrated architects in the world, the late Zaha Hadid.

“Our hotel is Dubai’s new cultural epicentre: an exciting hub for creativity, epicureans and influencers alike.”

A haven for epicureans, ME Dubai sets the culinary benchmark with its unparalleled array of food and drink offerings, ever ahead of the curve.

The hotel boasts 74 rooms and 19 suites, including the Passion Suite, Personality Suite, the Vibe Room and the ultra-luxurious ‘ME Suite’.

All rooms are split into two themes: Midnight and Desert.

Midnight rooms reflect the dynamic night skies of the Dubai skyline, whilst the Desert theme pays homage to the serene environment and soft hues of the UAE landscape.

Patrik Schumacher of Zaha Hadid Architects added: “The reopening of ME Dubai marks a historic moment for the Opus Building project; a true legacy project for the firm.

“We are also extremely proud to present the exclusive Zaha Hadid Exhibition within the hotel; a project that we have worked closely with the hotel team on to showcase some never-before seen work by the late Zaha Hadid.”