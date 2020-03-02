Virgin Atlantic to waive date change fees for March bookings

To provide greater flexibility for customers with upcoming travel plans, Virgin Atlantic has introduced a new policy to waive the flight date change fee for tickets issued in March.

The decision comes as aviation demand falls following the global spread of the coronavirus.

The relaxation of commercial policy is available to customers that have a ticket originally purchased between today and Tuesday, March 31st, for travel up to and including September 30th.

Tickets can be reissued up until the day before departure.

The policy applies to all routes in Virgin Atlantic’s international network, including services from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast airports.

Tickets booked on Virgin Atlantic codeshare flights on transatlantic routes with its expanded joint venture partners Delta, Air France and KLM are also included.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “We understand that with evolving travel advice, some of our customers may wish to build in some flexibility to upcoming travel plans.

“Putting our customers first, this new policy enables them to continue with their Virgin Atlantic booking this month, with the peace of mind that there is the option to change their flight at a later date, without incurring a fee.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Virgin Atlantic has suspended London Heathrow-Shanghai operations until April 19th and is operating an amended London Heathrow-Hong Kong schedule.