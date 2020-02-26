American Airlines suspends flights to Seoul as coronavirus hits demand

Due to the reduction in demand, American Airlines is suspending operations to Incheon International Airport, Seoul, from Dallas-Fort Worth.

The change will take effect from today.

Flights to South Korea are scheduled to resume April 25th.

“Our teams are contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs,” explained a statement.

American Airlines currently operates one flight to and from each city per day.

South Korea has been hard hit by the coronavirus, with around 4,000 cases leading to 28 deaths.

About 60 per cent of the reported cases are members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Coronavirus fatalities globally have now passed the 3,000 mark, with the vast majority in China, where the outbreak began.