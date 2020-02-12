Great Garden Escape to the Newt to launch this spring

Guests are being invited to celebrate all things Somerset this summer aboard the Great Garden Escape to the Newt in Somerset.

Starting every weekend from April 10th and running until September, a first-class carriage will take guests from London Paddington to Castle Cary on a scenic journey deep into the West Country.

The trip is hosted from start to finish by the Newt’s passionate and knowledgeable team.

The one-of-a-kind day trip includes a guided tour of the Story of Gardening – an immersive experience tracing the history and culture of gardening.

It also includes seasonal garden-inspired workshops ranging from Bee Safaris to Healing Herb sessions, allowing guests the opportunity to learn through experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Great Garden Escape to The Newt in Somerset is the perfect day out for groups, international visitors to London, gardening lovers and foodies.

Guests will sample the very best Somerset has to offer - from the freshest apple juice and cyder, to seasonal vegetables from the Newt in Somerset’s own kitchen garden.

Guests will enjoy tours of the estate’s unique gardens, tasting homegrown produce and inventive dishes in the glass-walled Garden Café.

Followed by a cyder tour and tasting with cellar master, Greg Carnell.

Other culinary delights include a Newt supper hamper for the return journey to Paddington, paired with wine from the Newt’s sister property, Babylonstoren in South Africa.