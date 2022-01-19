Virgin Atlantic to return to Tobago next week

Virgin Atlantic is continuing to expand its portfolio of flights to the Caribbean as it relaunches its twice weekly services to Tobago.

From January 29th, the route will resume from London Heathrow to the beautiful island of Tobago, departing every Tuesday and Saturday.

Customers will be welcomed aboard the airline’s Airbus A330-300, offering a selection of experiences across three cabins.

Tobago is famous for its beautiful climate, vibrant party scene and the world’s oldest protected rainforest.

The island is also known for the famous Nylon Pool, a swimming pool in the middle of the ocean.

The in-sea shallow white ground coral pool is located off Pigeon Point and accessible by boat.

With a wide array of activities on offer, Tobago’s warm climate provides the perfect escape for Brits in desperate need of some winter sun.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We are thrilled to be able to restart our much-loved services between London Heathrow and Tobago.

“With delicious food, amazing music and stunning views, we know our customers will love exploring this unique island destination.

“The Caribbean is the linchpin of Virgin Atlantic’s leisure portfolio and we’ve recently introduced a number of new destinations to our flying programme, including the Bahamas, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We can’t wait to fly our customers safely to our amazing Caribbean destinations throughout 2022.”

Bookings

To help customers book with confidence, Virgin Atlantic has extended its policy of unlimited free date and flight changes for new bookings, giving further flexibility to customers to support future travel plans.

The updated flexible booking policy enables Virgin Atlantic customers making a new holiday or flight-only booking for travel up to December this year, to make as many changes as necessary to their travel dates, origin or destination, with the change fees waived, as well as one free name change.

In addition, the rebooking horizon, the date by which rescheduled travel can be completed by, has been extended by eight months for all new and existing bookings – all the way until December 2023.