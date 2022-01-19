Moxy Manchester City opens doors to first guests

Moxy Hotels has opened in Manchester with the launch of Moxy Manchester City.

Located in the heart of Spinningfields, the contemporary neighbourhood hotel is operated by KE Hotels.

Step into Bar Moxy – the social heart of the hotel, which also serves as the front desk, where a cocktail is served at check-in, alongside the room key.

Bar Moxy and the social atrium space has a modern and industrial feel, with local-inspired artwork, curated Manchester-style illustrations and illuminated signs across the lobby.

A foosball table, card games and board games and communal lockers also feature in the 24/7 space.

From brightly coloured pouffe seating, hidden corners, and laid-back sofas to seats at the urban-style wrap-around bar, there’s something for all occasions.

The 146 stylish and smartly designed bedrooms can be as productive or as playful as needed.

From plush platform beds to a fun-size workspace and comfy lounge chairs.

Moxy Manchester City rooms feature walk-in showers, TVs with Netflix, open-wall closets, and motion activated LED guidelights.

The contemporary neighbourhood hotel is a rising nine-storey build that’s clad in weathered-effect metal panels to give an urban contrast to the original façade that has been retained from the former hat factory.