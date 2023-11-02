Virgin Atlantic launches Upper Class sale

Virgin Atlantic has launched an Upper Class Sale with discounts on worldwide destinations.

The red-hot savings are available across much-loved destinations including Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, as well as worldwide hot spots including Delhi and a new route to Bengaluru.

Savings apply to the total cost of the flight, excluding APD, surcharges and other compulsory charges that may apply at the time of booking.

Savvy guests can snap up a flight from Heathrow to Las Vegas from £2,793 (saving up to £2,328), Miami from £2,393 (saving £1,897) and Delhi from £2,155 (saving £873).

Fares are available for selected departures and are subject to change.