Tourism KwaZulu-Natal heads to London for the 2023 World Travel Market

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) Sibusiso Gumbi.

Tourism KZN will engage with top tour operators to ensure that the province is included in their itineraries and travel packages for international travellers and booking agents.



Newly-appointed acting chief executive officer of TKZN, Sibusiso Gumbi, said the event, from November 6-8, provided a strategic opportunity to strengthen valuable relationships with leading tour operators and showcased KZN as a unique destination that not only offered world-class game reserves, great weather, culture and warm hospitality but also provided far more value for money than many competing destinations.

“Just as many of our domestic tourists are tightening their purse strings for this summer, so too are international tourists looking to rein in their spend as they navigate rising living and energy costs in turbulent global waters in the run-up to the 2024 European summer season.

“They are seeking destinations that offer value for money with exceptional experiences. KZN positions itself as a destination that offers that and more,” Gumbi said.