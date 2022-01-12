Virgin Atlantic begins first external recruitment in two years

Virgin Atlantic has opened applications to recruit 400 new cabin crew as the airline continues to replace staff let go during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline said its crew are famous for ensuring a safe and memorable in-flight experience for customers – reflecting the adventure that awaits them at their destination.

Successful applicants will demonstrate a pioneering spirit, a desire to discover new places and cultures, a positive attitude and a passion for delivering thoughtful experiences to each customer.

The roles will be part of an initial six-month fixed term contract with the view to extend.

Virgin Atlantic firmly believes that anyone can take on the world, and as an equal opportunity employer, the airline is committed to becoming a more diverse workplace.

Applicants from all backgrounds, no matter age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, religion or beliefs are encouraged to apply to join an inclusive workplace where colleagues are supported to be themselves.

Virgin Atlantic said it was committed to bringing back as many people as possible following losing colleagues as a result of the pandemic.

In 2021, the airline welcomed more than 750 returning cabin crew who were placed in a holding pool, with more than 230 also set to return in the first quarter of 2022.

Now, thanks to the positive steps being taken to ease travel restrictions around the world, the airline is able to recruit externally for the first time in nearly two years.

Estelle Hollingsworth, chief people officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “It’s the best jobs that make people fly, and we couldn’t be more excited to be welcoming so many new cabin crew members to the skies with our recruitment drive.

“We’re committed to supporting diversity both on the ground and on board, so are seeking people from all backgrounds who aspire to be the friendly, smiling and professional face that is the airline – with the iconic Virgin Atlantic style and flair.

“We champion difference and individuality, and it’s by encouraging all of our people to truly be themselves at work that we uphold an inclusive environment where they each can thrive.”