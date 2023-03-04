Ving Launches New Non-Stop Charter Service to Cyprus from Umeå Airport Ahead of Summer Season

In time for the summer season, Ving is launching a welcome new air link in the form of non-stop charter service to Cyprus from Umeå Airport.

Starting April 28, the tour operator Ving, in partnership with Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA), will offer departures every Friday from early to late summer to the popular holiday island of Cyprus from Umeå Airport. The route is a welcome addition to the airport’s existing range of charter options.

“We are really pleased about being able to supplement the range of options at Umeå Airport with another charter destination. The post-pandemic recovery continues, which is naturally very gratifying. There is a pent-up need to travel again, and we see strong demand from our passengers for flights to warmer places this summer”, says Bengt-Ove Lindgren, Airport Director at Umeå Airport.

The first flight takes off from Umeå Airport for Cyprus on April 28, and weekly departures will continue until June 23. After a pause in July, Ving will resume service on August 4 and fly until September 29.

“It feels really great that we can offer an exciting new destination from Umeå Airport – Cyprus, which we know people have wanted for a long time. There is a great desire to travel both in the short term and over the longer term, and right now we see good booking volumes from Umeå,” says Claes Pellvik, Head of Communications at Ving.

This winter, Ving offers non-stop service with Jettime to Gran Canaria from Umeå Airport once a week until April 7. Tickets are already on sale for next winter as well as for flights this summer to Cyprus: www.ving.se.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about service currently available at Umeå Airport: www.swedavia.com/umea