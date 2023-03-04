Hilton Garden Inn Celebrates Milestone 50th Property in Greater China

Hilton Garden Inn, the upscale focused service brand of leading global hospitality company Hilton, has announced the opening of its 50th property in Greater China

Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Haidian Daoxiang Lake marks the brand’s first hotel in the Chinese capital and continued success in the world’s second largest economy.

First launched in Greater China in 2014, Hilton Garden Inn welcomed 900,000 guests through its doors last year and is set to triple its footprint here in the coming years.

The brand’s rapid expansion underscores its owner-friendly operating model that delivers best-in-class returns, and its focus on anticipating and exceeding guest needs. Building on the brand’s success in Greater China, Hilton will ramp up expansion of Hilton Garden Inn across Asia Pacific, including Thailand and Australia.

Hitting a sweet spot for the growing middle class

Asia presents a $10 trillion consumption growth opportunity over the next decade, with more than one billion Asians set to join the middle class by 2030. As pent-up travel demand continues to drive post-pandemic recovery across Asia Pacific, and with travelers in the burgeoning middle class expected to be more value-driven and price cautious, Hilton Garden Inn’s regional expansion is timely.

For owners looking to capture demand from both business and leisure travelers in this fast-growing segment, Hilton Garden Inn’s efficient prototype, kit-of-parts approach, and lean operating model makes it highly adaptable for mature and emerging hospitality destinations, as well as across city and resort locations.

“As travel recovers strongly across Asia Pacific, Hilton Garden Inn hits a sweet spot for owners and travelers alike,” said Clarence Tan, senior vice president, Development, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Owners drawn to the profitable focused service segment gravitate towards Hilton Garden Inn for its efficient build, strong investment returns, greater flexibility through franchised and managed hotel agreement options, as well as the ability to leverage Hilton’s powerful commercial engine. Owners also value how we regionalize the brand for Asia Pacific as that keeps us close to evolving guest preferences and positions us all for long term success.”

Hilton’s continued investment in Hilton Garden Inn has driven a thoughtful and deeply researched regionalization of the brand. It emphasizes subtle elevation such as premium soundproofing for a quiet night’s sleep, modern and functional workspaces, lounge worthy seating to relax and recharge, premium bath amenities, and local artwork that provides an authentic experience and a sense of place.

“Travelers today have more exacting demands for quality, design, comfort, and value. With Hilton Garden Inn, we are meticulously innovating and optimizing the guest experience to offer subtly elevated accommodation and modern amenities that allow travelers to unwind, relax, and rejuvenate,” said Jenny Milos, vice president, Brand Management, Suites & Focused Service, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Hilton Garden Inn has a global footprint of more than ​​970 hotels in 57 countries and territories. In Asia Pacific, there are 65 Hilton Garden Inn properties in operation, and over 100 in the pipeline. Since 2021, the brand has entered new markets and gateway cities in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Australia. More than 20 hotels are set to open across the region this year, including ​​Da Nang (Vietnam), Shanghai (China), Hohhot (Inner Mongolia, China) and Busselton (Australia).