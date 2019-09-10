Vietnam Airlines signs Sun Group partnership

Vietnam Airlines and Sun Group have officially signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and provide even more inspiring product and service offerings to their customers.

The deal between Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines encompasses a diverse product portfolio combining aviation with tourism and entertainment services, across all of Vietnam Airlines’ flights and Sun Group’s recreational and residential facilities.

Passengers will now be able to purchase a single package and immerse themselves in a world-class experience of both aviation and tourism offerings.

This package offers great flexibility, with Vietnam Airlines’ vast flight network connecting with destinations wherever Sun Group facilities are located.

The two corporations share many synergies including extensive experience, established reputations and substantial resources, and will now deepen their relationship further by organising annual international-scale events in Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ninh.

These events will be sustainable products for tourism, not just leveraging the brands of Vietnam Airlines and Sun Group but also contributing to the development and promotion of local and national tourism.

Pham Ngoc Minh, chairman of the board of directors of Vietnam Airlines, said: “The signing today between Vietnam Airlines and Sun Group is a good starting point for a practical and effective cooperation that will share its benefits with both parties, as well as investors, trade, tourism partners and all of our esteemed customers.”

Before signing the agreement, Vietnam Airlines and Sun Group had already enhanced their operation and supply of aviation services in Van Don International Airport (Quang Ninh), owned by Sun Group.

Dang Minh Truong, chairman of Sun Group, said: “We believe the Memorandum of Agreement between Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines will not only provide commercial success for both parties but also add significant value to the development of Vietnam’s tourism and air transport.”

Vietnam Airlines is considered the World’s Leading Cultural Airline by voters at the World Travel Awards.