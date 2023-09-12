Vietnam Airlines Signed a Memorandum of Understanding With Boeing to Purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX

Vietnam Airlines has announced its intention to purchase 50 narrow-body Boeing 737-8s in a multi-billion-dollar deal. The announcement coincides with US President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam for key talks on trade and closer diplomatic relations.

Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines said: “In line with Vietnam Airlines’ 2025-2030 fleet strategy and vision for 2035, aircraft investment is a crucial strategy that underpins the momentum of the airline’s recovery and supports a prosperous outlook. The new narrow-body fleet will allow us to expand our high-quality services on Vietnam Airlines’ domestic and Asian routes, as well as further modernising our fuel-efficient fleet.”

“Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, and the 737 MAX is the perfect airplane for Vietnam Airlines to efficiently meet regional demand,” said Brad McMullen, Senior Vice President Boeing Commercial Sales and Marketing. “We value our historic partnership with Vietnam Airlines, dating back to 1995 when the airline first leased 767s.”

U.S. and Vietnam officials said the announcement will bolster jobs in both countries and strengthen the bilateral economic partnership. Building on Boeing’s long history of collaboration with Vietnam’s civil aviation industry, the carrier’s 737 MAX fleet will support the country’s goal of becoming a leading aviation hub.

Growing demand for single-aisle aircraft has driven Vietnam Airlines to acquire an additional 60 aircrafts by 2030 and about 100 aircrafts by 2035, including the Boeing 737 MAX, which has between 150 and 230 seats. Over 1,150 aircrafts from the Boeing MAX family are used by 70 airlines worldwide. Vietnam Airlines boasts a fleet of 100 aircrafts, including 65 narrow-body aircrafts, serving 97 routes to 21 domestic and 29 international destinations, connecting Vietnam and the rest of the world.

This award winning airline carried off four awards at the recent Asia and Oceania Ceremony of the prestigious World Travel Awards for :

Asia’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2023

Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew 2023

Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline 2023

Asia’s Leading Inflight Magazine 2023

