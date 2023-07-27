Vietnam Airlines to host World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) 2023

Vietnam Airlines is honored to be the host airline of the 2023 World Aviation Safety and Operations Conference organized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The event will take place in Hanoi, from 19 to 21 September 2023. The event brings together the previous Cabin Ops Safety Conference, the IATA Safety Conference, and the Emergency Response Planning and Aircraft Recovery Forums.

Vietnam Airlines being selected as the host airline reflects the high standard of its operational and safety capabilities. The attendance of airline leaders and delegates around the world at the same event is a special opportunity for Vietnam Airlines to promote the beauty of Vietnam, and enhance future network expansion and stronger economic ties between Vietnam and the world.

“Borders are open, airports are busy, and flights are full. As we rebuild airline networks and balance sheets, it is vital that all aviation stakeholders maintain the same strong commitment to safe operations that we exercised during the pandemic years. The WSOC is the forum to discuss and debate today’s challenges and opportunities to keep the industry on a trajectory of improving safety and more efficient operations,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“Safety is aviation’s highest priority and the cornerstone of all Vietnam Airlines’ operations and practices. We are excited to be the host airline for this important inaugural conference, bringing together cutting edge-leaders, regulators, and a larger global community to address key topics relating to safety and infrastructure for stronger safety operations in the wider industry”, said Le Hong Ha, President and CEO, Vietnam Airlines, who will participate in the WSOC Opening Plenary, along with Walsh.

Session tracks will address Safety, Cabin Operations, Flight Operations, Emergency Response Planning, and Aircraft Recovery. Among topics to be covered are:

Risk-Based IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)

Safety leadership and the IATA Safety Leadership Charter

Runway safety

Regional aircraft operations

Learnings from recent accidents and incidents

Cabin crew training and wellbeing

Unruly passengers

Digital transformation of aircraft flight and technical operations

Performance based training

Safe integration of airspace new entrants, technology and procedures

Aircraft recovery and crisis communications