Bartlett honoured for contribution to Africa tourism

Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism for Jamaica, has been recognised by the African travel and tourism industry for his exemplary contribution to the growth of the sector on the continent.

ATQ News and Akwaaba African Travel Market have selected Bartlett as one of the Africa Top 100 Tourism Personalities to be honoured at the first African Tourism Diaspora Conference.

The event takes place in Lagos, Nigeria, from today until Tuesday.

Publisher of ATQ News, Ikechi Uko, said: “The award recognises personalities of African origin, living in Africa or outside the continent, irrespective of their current citizenship or nationality who are willing to contribute to the development of the continent and its diaspora.”

While he is unable to accept the award in person due to prior commitments, Bartlett has acknowledged the prestigious Africa Travel 100 Global Personalities Award as a tremendous honour for the work he has been doing on behalf of Jamaica and reaffirmation that it is a tour de force in the global travel industry.

“The relationship Jamaica’s tourism industry has with the continent of Africa is very meaningful.

“I therefore wholeheartedly thank the African Tourism Diaspora for this wonderful recognition, which I believe will further strengthen the relationship Jamaica has with the continent,” said Bartlett in his letter acknowledging the award.

Jamaican high commissioner, Esmond St C Reid, will receive the award on his behalf.

Bartlett is a member of African Tourism Board Association and has been working to create avenues for continued growth and corporation between the nations of Africa and Jamaica which recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Kenya to broaden cooperation in tourism.

Also, president Uhuru Kenyatta, on his recent official visit to Jamaica, agreed to be honorary co-chair of the Global Tourism Resilience & Crises Management Centre for Africa.

The Africa Travel 100 Awards, now in its 18th year, has recognised over the years leaders, industry practitioners and government officials who have promoted tourism and improved travel using unique platforms and new information.