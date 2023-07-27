Vietnam Announces Extensions on Visa-Free Entry and Visa Durations for Brits

Effective 15 August 2023, UK passport holders will be able to enter Vietnam without a visa for up to 45 days, a threefold increase on the previous limit of 15 days.

Brits staying longer can also apply for an e-visa through the online portal and stay for up to 90 days, up from the previous maximum of 30 days. Additionally, the extended e-visa will now be valid for multiple entries, instead of single entry.

A Vietnam Airlines spokesperson said, “The upcoming changes in visa-free travel and e-visas will significantly enhance the flexibility of travel for British visitors to Vietnam and other countries in the diverse region of Southeast Asia. Multi-destination British travellers will be able to enter Vietnam, travel on to other nations, and return if they miss our beautiful country. Vietnam Airlines will be with them every step of the way with our non-stop services from London Heathrow to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as our extensive network of direct connections to other major cities within Vietnam, Asia, and Australia.”

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines currently operates five nonstop Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flights per week from Heathrow T4 to Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, rising to daily services from 29 October 2023. With SkyTrax 4-star rated service across three cabin classes, the flights are carefully scheduled to offer convenient overnight journeys in both directions. Vietnam Airlines also offers excellent connections domestically within Vietnam, to Indochina, and to over 30 destinations in Asia and Australia.

Return fares from Heathrow to Ho Chi Minh City currently start from £751 per person, inclusive of taxes. For further information and reservations visit www.vietnamairlines.com or speak to a travel agent.