Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas to take brand into Malaysia in December

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas is entering the Malaysian luxury hospitality sector with the debut of Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas.

The property is scheduled to open on December 1st.

Desaru Coast, Malaysia’s rising-star luxury resort destination, is located at the country’s south-eastern tip in Johor Bahru and spans over 16 square kilometres along a pristine 17-kilometre beachfront facing the South China Sea.

It is near Iskandar Malaysia and is easily accessible via a 45-minute drive from Malaysia’s Senai International Airport and a two-hour drive from Singapore.

Additionally, visitors from Singapore can travel to Desaru Coast by ferry, followed by a short drive.

The new-build Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is located on the golden Malaysian shores of the new high-end resort development and offers a range of luxury accommodation nestled in lush tropical gardens.

The resort has 123 keys comprising 90 deluxe guest rooms in low-rise buildings that overlook the gardens, lagoon and ocean; thirteen stand-alone luxury one- and two-bedroom pool villas; and 20 expansive three- and four-bedroom residences that offer guests utmost privacy with an infinity pool, full kitchen and chef and butler service.

Designed by Singapore architect firm WOW Architects & Warner Wong Design and interiors by Environment Design Consultants from Malaysia, the resort’s architectural design resembles traditional Malay buildings and is adorned with indigenous materials and fabrics such as woven textiles; renowned Malaysian wicker elements; and silhouettes of traditional Malay crafts.

Attractions in the area include the Els Club Desaru Coast that comprises two beautifully manicured golf courses that feature 45 holes in total: Ocean Course, a 27-hole golf course designed by four-time major champion, Ernie Els; and Valley Course, an 18-hole golf course designed in collaboration with another major champion, Vijay Singh.

Additionally, an adventure waterpark; a waterfront retail village; a conference centre; and other world class hotels and resorts make Desaru Coast a premium integrated destination resort and one of Malaysia’s most anticipated new tourism developments.