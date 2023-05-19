Vietnam Airlines launches online check-in service at Mumbai airport

According to the plan, passengers will be able to check-in via www.vietnamairlines.com or the Vietnam Airlines app within 24 hours to one hour ahead of departure.

They will receive an online boarding pass via an electronic device or be able to print the card themselves before going through the online check-in counter at Mumbai airport with their boarding pass and identity documents being verified quickly.

With the goal of becoming a five-star international and digital airline, the national flag carrier has strived to deploy online check-in services simultaneously across many domestic and international airports.

At present, Vietnam Airlines’ passengers can check-in online at all domestic airports and 31 international airports, including London Heathrow (UK), Frankfurt (Germany), Moscow (Russia), Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, Osaka Kansai, Nagoya, Fukuoka (Japan), Seoul, Busan (the Republic of Korea), Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Beijing, Hangzhou (China) Hong Kong (China), Taipei, Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Yangon (Myanmar), Jakarta, Bali (Indonesia), Siem Reap, Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Luang Prabang, Vientiane (Laos), Sydney, Melbourne (Australia), and Mumbai (India).

Starting from May 20 Vietnam Airlines will operate four flights per week on the Hanoi - Mumbai route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and run three flights per week on the Ho Chi Minh – Mumbai route on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using Airbus A321 aircraft.

