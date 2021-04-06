easyJet to launch five new routes from Birmingham this summer

easyJet and easyJet holidays have announced the launch of new routes and holidays from Birmingham Airport for this summer.

Starting from June 29th, flights and holidays will take off from Birmingham Airport to the popular beach destinations of Majorca, Málaga and Alicante in Spain, Faro in Portugal and Corfu in Greece.

Majorca, Malaga and Alicante are some of the most popular holiday destinations in Spain, with hundreds of kilometres of coastline, rich history, fantastic food and beautiful scenery, while the Algarve’s capital, Faro, is a historic and culturally-rich city that is home to history, bustling plazas, a marina and age-old monuments.

Corfu, situated in the North of the Ionian Sea, is one of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful holiday destinations and offers award-winning sandy beaches, warm waters and charming towns.

Birmingham to Málaga flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 29th, while Faro will operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from the same day.

Birmingham to Alicante will operate three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from June 30th, while Majorca will operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from July 3rd.

Birmingham to Corfu will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays from July 4th.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, commented: “We are pleased to announce more connectivity to Birmingham today in flying to popular beach destinations and getting customers away on their much-needed summer holiday across Europe this year.

“We believe that a framework can be put in place for the safe reopening of travel and a strong summer, and we are currently focused on working with the UK government Travel Task Force in the coming days and weeks.

“We are hopeful that progress will continue to be made with the vaccination programmes in Europe, with several countries in Europe having indicated they will be welcoming British tourists this summer.”