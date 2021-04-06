Qatar Airways welcomes first fully Covid-19 vaccinated flight

Qatar Airways has operated what it claims is the first fully Covid-19 vaccinated flight.

Flight QR6421 departed Hamad International Airport at 11:00 carrying only vaccinated crew and passengers onboard, with passengers also to be served by fully vaccinated staff at check-in.

The special flight, which will return to Doha at 14:00, will showcase all the measures the airline has put in place to ensure the highest standards of safety and hygiene on board.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Today’s special flight demonstrates the next stage in the recovery of international travel is not far away.

“We are proud to continue leading the industry by operating the first flight with a fully vaccinated crew and passengers and providing a beacon of hope for the future of international aviation.

“With aviation being a critical economic driver both globally and here in the state of Qatar, we are thankful for the support we have received from our government and local health authorities to vaccinate our staff, with over 1,000 vaccinations being administered per day.”

Qatar Airways is also trialling the new IATA Travel Pass mobile app.

The pass ensures passengers receive up-to-date information on Covid-19 health regulations at their destination country, as well as complying with strict global data privacy regulations to enable the sharing of Covid-19 test results with airlines to verify they are eligible to undertake their journey.