Viceroy begins construction at Ombria Resort

Construction has begun at Viceroy Residences at Ombria Resort.

The news marks a key development milestone in the lead up to the opening of the first phase of Ombria Resort in early 2022.

Ombria Resort spreads over 150 hectares of serene, secluded and natural landscape in the inner Algarve, while being just eight kilometres north of the charming town of Loulé.

With the ground excavations and geothermal system works ongoing since summer last year and now completed, construction has begun with immediate effect on the hotel and residences, as well as the conference centre.

The golf course is also completed, with construction now starting on its stylish clubhouse, offering panoramic views across the course.

The Viceroy at Ombria Resort will feature 76 luxury guest rooms and suites in addition to 65 one- and two-bedroom branded residences, both managed by five-star US-based operator Viceroy Hotel Group.

Situated on a hilltop with 360-degree views of the surrounding green landscape, the five-star Viceroy at Ombria Resort has been designed by the international architectural firm WATG in partnership with and Portuguese architects Promontorio, blending a countryside atmosphere with exceptional attention to design, service and detail.

Extensive facilities and services will include a spa, healthcare and fitness facilities, several restaurants and bars, kids’ zone, astronomical observatory, a conference centre and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

The Viceroy at Ombria Resort’s unique geothermal system is one of the largest of the Iberian Peninsula.

The renewable energy system, along with solar panels, will meet the needs of indoor heating and cooling, hot water production and heating of the hotel pools and thus help to reduce the resort’s overall carbon footprint and contribute to the development’s sustainability ethos.

Bill Walshe, chief executive, Viceroy Hotel Group, commented: “We are delighted with the substantial progress made thus far on the development of the Viceroy Hotel and Residences at Ombria Resort.

“Each phase of construction brings with it more excitement and we look forward to the brand’s debut in Portugal in early 2022.”