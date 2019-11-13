Barcelo plans new Slovenia hotel for 2021

Barcelo Hotel Group is aiming to open its first hotel in Slovenia in May 2021.

Located in capital Ljubljana, the property will offer 151-rooms, conference space and convenient access to Cankarjev Dom, the largest cultural institution in the country.

The four-star design hotel will be centrally located near the old quarter.

With 22 rooms and 4,000 square metres of exhibition space, the venue has hosted numerous national and international conferences as well as an exciting roster of cultural events.

Jaime Buxó, chief business development officer at Barceló Hotel Group, said: “Entering the Slovenian market is a great achievement for Barcelo Hotel Group, particularly as we are the first Spanish hotel brand to do so.

“Ljubljana is one of the fastest-growing European capitals and we are honoured to participate in country’s tourism revolution.

“Ljubliana’s convenient location and fantastic air connections with many European cities has positioned it as an excellent destination for hosting all types of business events and for tourism.

“This launch joins a number of other new openings in Europe and we are pleased to keep growing based on the needs of our local partners.

“We don’t take a standardised approach to our hotels, instead choosing to differentiate ourselves by adapting to the specific needs of each project, positioning Barceló Hotel Group as one of Europe’s most flexible hotel chains.”

The hotel will feature a restaurant, lobby bar, car park and two meeting rooms spanning 30 and 40 square metres, respectively.

It will share the same block as other buildings offering residential accommodation and shops.