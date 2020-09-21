van der Velden to lead new Radisson property in Johannesburg

Rob van der Velden has been appointed as the general manager of Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo, which is the first of its kind in southern Africa.

van der Velden was born in the Netherlands but has spent most of his life in South Africa, with an education from Wits Hotel School in Hotel Management.

He started his career as a banqueting manager and worked himself up by developing his knowledge and expertise ever since.

“Developing oneself and the team you surround yourself with is the key to success,” said van der Velden.

With over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, he has held various key positions across hotels in South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria.

van der Velden has consistently been part or lead teams in diverse, competitive and challenging environments and has a proven track record in coaching and developing team members; something he holds close to his heart.

“I plan to lead our exceptional team at the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo so that they can provide unforgettable experiences and memorable moments for our guests,” added van der Velden.

van der Velden works extensively with support teams to ensure that all the required equipment is procured, and standards are met before opening the hotel.

During this process, a whole new team must be assembled.