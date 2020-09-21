Oman Air to return to Europe in October

Oman Air will return to scheduled service on October 1st, with service to 17 cities in 12 countries.

Included in the offering will be two flights per week connecting Muscat and London, Frankfurt and Istanbul.

Flights to and from London will depart on Sundays and Wednesday, while departures for Frankfurt will depart on Mondays and Saturdays.

Istanbul will see arrivals from Muscat on Wednesdays and Sundays, with return flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

These schedules are valid until October 24th.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in airports.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.