Blue Islands releases summer 2021 tickets

Channel Islands-based airline Blue Islands has now extended its on-sale schedule for next summer to cover the whole of the summer school holiday period for next year.

Blue Islands’ direct services to Jersey next summer are from: Southampton, Birmingham, East Midlands, Bristol, Exeter, Newquay and Guernsey.

The airline also flies direct to Guernsey from Southampton.

Southampton’s services to both Jersey and Guernsey are up to five times a day.

Flights from Birmingham are up to twice a day services in the peak.

Services from Bristol, Exeter and East Midlands will fly daily; and Newquay to Jersey will operate three times a week.

In addition, the Inter-Island flights between Jersey and Guernsey are now up to up to five times a day, with seamless connections for flights from all UK destinations.

The airline also serves Manchester from Exeter, as well as Dublin and Manchester from Southampton.

Commenting on the release of additional flights for summer 2021, Rob Veron, Blue Islands chief executive, said: “The latest schedule release means that flights are on sale through to the end of the school summer holidays in 2021.

“Customers can now plan and book next summer’s holiday, securing great fares by booking early.”