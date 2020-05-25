Universal Orlando Resort to reopen next week

Universal Parks & Resorts has announced plans to begin a phased reopening of Universal Orlando Resort from June 5th.

The reopening will include a “wide range of new and enhanced best practice health, safety and hygiene procedures” based on guidelines from the CDC.

With support from Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, Universal officials shared details of their reopening with Orange County mayor Jerry Demings’ economic recovery task force.

Demings subsequently offered approval for Universal’s plans to DeSantis on Friday.

DeSantis has been at the forefront of efforts to reopen businesses in the United States, sometimes in advance of advice from medical professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Orlando has been closed since March 16th.

Universal CityWalk Orlando began reopening May 14th, with new health, safety and hygiene procedures.

The latest reopening will include Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Attendance during this time will be carefully managed and controlled.

Universal will soon schedule team members for training on its new procedures.

“We want to invite guests back to our theme parks in a cautious and thoughtful way,” said Tom Williams, chairman and chief executive officer for Universal Parks & Resorts.

“We have put new health and safety procedures in place for both our team members and guests.

“And we have worked hard to make sure our guests can enjoy their time with family and friends.

“Doing this the right way will take all of us - and we need everyone’s help.”