Take a virtual trip with Florida Beach Finder

Mirroring offerings from Saint Lucia and Puerto Rico, Visit Florida is offering potential guests a virtual taste of the destination during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Florida Beach Finder allows travellers to virtually explore the much-loved beaches of the state from the comfort of their own home.

In partnership with Google, Visit Florida completed a four-month odyssey to capture stunning images of all 825 miles of coast in the Sunshine State using Street View Trekker technology.

These 360-degree images, captured one footstep at a time, are integrated into Google Maps, enabling potential visitors from around the globe to experience interactive views the world-renowned beaches.

Users simply “tune” their preferences, choosing from adventurous or laid back, family-friendly or romantic, action-packed or secluded and manicured or au naturel.

The Florida Beach Finder immediately delivers visual choices that best match desires.

With every tweak of the tuner, the options change before visitors’ eyes.

Once users have picked their favourite beach, they can opt for Street View, which drops them into each location, allowing them to take a look around and to explore.

