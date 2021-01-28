The Don CeSar completes full renovation in Florida

The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Florida, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated, multi-million-dollar renovation.

Managed by Davidson Resorts , the top-to-bottom renovation embraces its 93-year history as a beloved Gulf Coast icon while seamlessly fusing modern amenities, sleek design and world-class experiences to set the tone for generations of visitors to come.

“We’re excited to usher in the Don of a new era while maintaining our resilient legacy as a global hospitality leader,” said Thomas Fraher, general manager of the Don CeSar.

“Through the decades, the Don has been a luxurious respite from life’s many challenges.

“We’re thrilled to revive and honour this prestigious landmark, and also offer a stunning gathering place for visitors to reconnect at a time when rejuvenation is most important.”

The transformative redesign of the pink palace began in 2018, when Florida-based design studio, Edge of Architecture, brought a fresh look to meeting spaces, guest corridors, the Don’s palatial exteriors, and the 71-room, all-suite Beach house suites by the Don CeSar.

In 2019, the Don partnered with Boston-based Parker-Torres Design to transform the Don Boutiques retail experience, the Lobby Bar, Uncle Andy’s Market and Maritana, the property’s fine dining restaurant helmed by executive chef Emily Ferrari.

The final phase, unveiled this month, showcases the transformative redesign of the beachfront resort’s 277 rooms and suites and introduces a new pool bar with a rooftop deck, new full-service restaurant and a complete restoration of the iconic, palm tree lined front drive.

The newly appointed guestrooms incorporate a beach-inspired aesthetic using elements such as wicker, whitewashed headboards and airy, blush tones reflective of the hotel facade’s signature pink.