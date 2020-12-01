Super Nintendo World to open in Japan in February

Universal Studios Japan will hold its grand opening of the first Super Nintendo World on February 4th.

The location brings to life a highly themed and immersive land featuring legendary worlds, characters and adventures where guests will be able to play inside their favourite Nintendo games.

The grand opening of Super Nintendo World will kick off a year-long twentieth anniversary celebration.

The attraction will feature Mario Kart- and Yoshi-themed rides, as well as restaurants, shops and other experiences that can only be found at Universal Studios Japan.

The colourful and interactive area offers a new theme park experience that lets guests immerse themselves in the world by wearing a Power-Up Band, a technology to help bring gameplay to life and allow guests to keep score.

Guests with a Power-Up Band can also collect virtual coins and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world.

“At the heart of the castle lies the world’s first ever Mario Kart theme park ride based on the Mario Kart series of games, which have sold over 150 Million units.

“Universal Creative has partnered with Nintendo to bring a real-life racing adventure to Universal Studios Japan with Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge!

“Guests will put on their headset which takes them through the Mario Kart universe to experience never-ending excitement and thrills,” stated Thomas Geraghty, director, innovation and global executive producer for Mario Kart.