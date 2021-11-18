UK pavilion to examine future of travel at Expo 2020

How can we travel sustainably while being realistic about the economic realities that transport systems present?

Taking place on the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘In the Future… How will we Travel?’ will investigate how to provide futuristic and sustainable transportation across the globe.

This exciting programme will run from Friday to Tuesday, with industry and academic leaders applying their minds to this crucial question and with the content produced accessible by audiences from across the world via a live event platform.

Following a keynote address from the secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps, panel discussions will feature speakers such as Paul Stein, chief technology officer of Rolls Royce, Robert Llewellyn, actor and broadcaster, Will Whitehorn, president of the UK Space Agency, and Professor Lucy Budd, professor of air transport management, De Montfort University.

The event will explore the social, environmental and economic issues that accompany our need to travel cleanly and efficiently, with activities for public and business visitors including an opportunity to see the world’s first single-seater, road-legal supercar, Briggs Automotive Company’s innovative Mono.

There is also an exhibition of Rolls Royce aerospace technology, with interactive coding and artificial intelligence STEM kits.

Laura Faulkner, UK commissioner general for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai provides the perfect platform to showcase the UK’s leading innovators in transportation and host a global conversation on how we can make travel more sustainable in future.

“UK businesses are leading the way in reducing the environmental impact of travel.

“There are more than 1,500 low-emission vehicle businesses in the UK, and the sector boasts a combined goods and services turnover of £6 billion, which is growing every year.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together with industry thought leaders from the week’s activities.”