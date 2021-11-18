Dubai Airshow: Akasa Air prepares for take-off with US$9bn Boeing order

Boeing and Akasa Air have announced the new Indian carrier has ordered 72 737 Max airplanes to build its fleet.

The deal is valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.

At the 2021 Dubai Airshow, Akasa Air chief executive, Vinay Dube, said: “We are delighted to partner with Boeing for our first airplane order and thank them for their trust and confidence in Akasa Air’s business plan and leadership team.

“We believe that the new 737 Max airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.”

The order includes two variants from the 737 Max family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.

Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, officials believe the 737 Max will ensure Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its dynamic home market.

Dube added: “India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world with an unparalleled potential.

“We are already witnessing a strong recovery in air travel, and we see decades of growth ahead of us.

“Akasa Air’s core purpose is to help power India’s growth engine and democratise air travel by creating an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.”

Akasa Air is a brand of SNV Aviation, backed by Indian entrepreneur Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

“We are honoured that Akasa Air, an innovative airline focused on customer experience and environmental sustainability, has placed its trust in the 737 family to drive affordable passenger service in one of the fastest-growing aviation regions,” said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president.

The carrier is preparing to debut next summer.