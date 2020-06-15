Ubeeqo car rental service returns to London streets

After a short suspension during the Covid-19 lockdown, Ubeeqo has made its car club vehicles available again.

The Europcar Mobility Group-owned company offers coverage across ten boroughs in London.

“We expect Londoners will now be looking for reliable ways to travel in and outside of the city, whether for business or leisure,” said Patrick Cresswell, managing director, Ubeeqo UK.

“Ubeeqo has implemented enhanced cleaning processes since relaunching in order to protect our members and team while on the road.”

Members of the car club can again book the on-street cars and vans through the app or website.

All steps are completed without the need for a store or person-to-person contact, including unlocking and locking the vehicle with the app and retrieving the keys from a terminal in the glove compartment.

A survey conducted by Ubeeqo showed many customers were looking forward to the service reopening again, with 72 per cent saying they had needed a car at least once per week during lockdown.

Some 65 per cent said they are planning to go on holiday in the UK this year.

“As more essential parts of London begin to reopen such as gardening centres and recycling depots, using a car club to run errands is a convenient solution without the need for your own car and the added costs associated” added Cresswell.