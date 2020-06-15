Pegasus Airlines to relaunch Turkey flights today

Pegasus Airlines will resume international flights from today.

Departures from Turkey to several European destinations began earlier following the suspension of services in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

As part of its partial resumption of flights between Turkey and England this month, Pegasus will be operating a daily flight between London Stansted and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen between June 16th-29th.

There is also a one-time direct flight between London Stansted and Izmir today.

Pegasus will also be restoring some flights between Turkey and Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The schedule will be gradually increased further in the next phase, subject to the approvals of the directorate general of civil aviation in Turkey.

For flights arriving in Turkey, health checks will be carried out on passengers entering the country.

PCR tests will be performed free of charge in cases where symptoms are identified during the health check and wherever deemed necessary.

The Turkish ministry of health also requires passengers who enter Turkey to abide by a 14-day quarantine in their homes or designated address upon arrival.