Europcar returns to central Edinburgh in style

Perfectly located for local residents as well as visitors arriving by train, plane, bus or tram, Europcar’s new Edinburgh location in St James Quarter offers business and leisure drivers a great solution for journeys in and around the city and for exploring the Scottish landscape. Available to rent from just a day to longer-term, visitors, residents and hotel guests can choose from a wide range of vehicles, including hybrid and electric cars.

“Opening in the prestigious St James Quarter is an exciting step for us in Edinburgh, making car rental a convenient option for residents and visitors alike,” commented Ron Santiago, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK. “Our rental desk on the ground floor of this great multipurpose development, and car parking spaces in the car park directly under St James Quarter’s Galleria, means customers can hire and drive away immediately.”

Edinburgh is high on the international visitor destination list, with St James Quarter providing an inspiring, attractive, and vibrant destination for locals and visitors to live, shop, eat, sleep and play. And, with drivers now able to collect vehicles from Europcar at Edinburgh Airport or from the centrally located St James Quarter, business and leisure travellers have the ultimate in flexibility and convenience.

St James Quarter’s location also means local residents can make the most of a wide choice of vehicles for easy-access mobility when they need it, rather than owning their own car in the city.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Europcar to the St James Quarter family. The Quarter is already one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after locations adding to the City’s established tourism offering and this service will allow us to continue to expand on that. We pride ourselves on connecting St James Quarter to guests who are keen to visit the capital city but also explore the rest of Scotland’s beautiful countryside and tourist destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Designed to both integrate into and enhance Edinburgh’s City Centre, St James Quarter is a lifestyle destination for the future and we are excited to be part of the Quarter from the beginning”, added Ron Santiago. “We look forward to enhancing the services we can offer to visitors and residents in the future, as the Quarter continues to grow and evolve.”

Europcar can be found on the Ground Floor of St James Quarter, with the desk open for bookings and vehicle collection six days a week (closed on Sundays).