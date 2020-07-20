Europcar enhances rental delivery service in wake of Covid-19

Consumer behaviour has irreversibly changed during lockdown, as Brits become a nation of home delivery experts.

In direct response to this trend, Europcar Mobility Group has enhanced its ‘deliver and collect’ service, creating a new normal in the rental industry.

As part of their group wide safety programme, and to support the ongoing focus on customer experience and hygiene, the company has introduced an enhanced safe distance service, quoted as ‘the most convenient and safest way’ to rent a vehicle in the market today.

From the comfort of their home or workplace, and at a time that suits the customer, the Europcar service is available throughout summer from only £1 each way.

In addition, a click and collect option has been introduced providing customers with the ability to bypass the need to enter a rental station to pick up a vehicle.

Customers are met in a designated area of the car park where a member of staff hands over the keys and rental agreement at a safe distance.

Gary Smith, managing director, Europcar Mobility Group UK, stated: “At Europcar Mobility Group we recognise that things have changed during the Coronavirus pandemic, and so have we.”