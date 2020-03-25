Europcar offers support to keyworkers with new programme

Europcar Mobility Group has launched the ‘Together’ programme to support the movement of workers in emergency service sectors in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

As part of the programme, the group will also work in partnership with retailers and other businesses, offering a rental service of light commercial vehicles with drivers.

This is designed to help meet the increased demand for logistics and delivery services in countries under lockdown or with stringent social-distancing measures.

All vehicles undergo new cleaning protocols between rentals using chemical sanitiser to protect the safety of customers and employees.

In the UK, as part of the programme, Europcar Mobility Group will make thousands of vehicles available from £5 per day to emergency services staff including NHS workers, armed forces, police, paramedics, ambulance workers, fire services, social care workers and those working in education and childcare.

This programme will be rolled out across Europe, as well as in other countries around the world where Europcar Mobility Group operates with its own subsidiaries.

Emergency services staff who require the use of a vehicle can book directly by visiting the official website.

Furthermore, with logistical and delivery services facing unprecedented demand, Europcar Mobility Group will also work in partnership with selected retailers, to provide vans and light commercial vehicles with drivers.

Caroline Parot, chairwoman of Europcar Mobility Group, said: “As a mobility service company, our group has a 70-year tradition of service to the public and to local and international companies.

“Throughout this period, we will do everything in our power to pursue this mission and contribute to the solution that will enable us to emerge from this unprecedented crisis.

“Many economic players hold part of the solution: we are convinced that it is only by working together that we will be able to provide responses that are adapted to the circumstances and in the general interest.”

More Information

Europcar is considered the World’s Leading Green Transport Solution Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.

For all the latest from Breaking Travel News on the coronavirus pandemic, take a look here.