Europcar signs sponsorship partnership with Fulham FC

Europcar Mobility Group UK has signed a new partnership to help its Europcar car rental brand reach a wider audience in the next couple of years.

The new partnership will see Europcar become the official car and van rental partner for Fulham Football Club for the next two seasons.

At the centre of the relationship is the provision of a small fleet of Europcar branded Mercedes C200 Sport Autos for club use.

In exchange for the vehicle supply, Europcar branding will appear around the stadium during match days, including on the big screen and the pitch-side LED and static signage boards as well as the media backdrop.

Branding will also feature on perimeter boards at Fulham FC’s Motspur Park training ground and in the matchday programmes.

Fulham fans are also set to benefit from the partnership, with a range of exclusive ‘away match’ discounts set to be offered for Europcar car and van hire.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Europcar Mobility Group UK for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons”, said Alistair Mackintosh chief executive of Fulham Football Club.

“The Mercedes C200 Sport Autos will be invaluable, for the Club to use.

“As importantly, the partnership means we can offer our fans great rewards for their support with a range of Europcar vehicle rental discounts.”