UAE Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s Return to Earth Set for September 3

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai has unveiled the precise departure time for AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 companions from the International Space Station (ISS), providing the world with the eagerly anticipated homecoming schedule.

In a poignant video shared on the same platform, AlNeyadi reflects on his remarkable journey aboard the ISS, where he formed a unique bond with his fellow crew members, effectively creating a spacefaring family. Another clip showcases the Emirati astronaut meticulously inspecting his spacesuit to ensure it requires no further adjustments before re-entry.

In a Twitter update on Thursday, AlNeyadi shared his preparations: “I tested the SpaceX suit to make sure it didn’t need any adjustments after spending so much time in space. We will wear this suit again in a few days, God willing, when we return via the Dragon vehicle.”

Currently, the ISS hosts an international team comprising eleven members representing five different nations, with two crews in the process of swapping positions. However, this composition is expected to change soon, reducing the station’s population to seven individuals. Four flight engineers, who have resided in space since March, will be returning aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.

The Crew-6 Mission roster includes mission specialist Sultan Alneyadi from the UAE, pilot Woody Hoburg, Andrey Fedyaev from Roscosmos, and Nasa astronaut Stephen Bowen, who will oversee the Endeavour spacecraft. Together, they will guide the spacecraft through a splashdown maneuver, a technique involving a parachute-assisted landing off the coast of Tampa, Florida. Following this, they will make their way back to the Nasa home base in Houston, Texas.

For those eager to witness this momentous return, the SpaceX capsule will embark on a 24-hour journey back to Earth upon undocking from the space station, following a meticulously planned trajectory devised by Nasa and SpaceX. During this period, the astronauts will have the opportunity to relax and even remove their spacesuits.

The capsule will operate autonomously, but the crew can assume control from inside the spacecraft if needed. Crucially, communication with mission control will be maintained, allowing for real-time conversations and the transmission of pre-recorded videos.

The return journey will be broadcast live, commencing with the capsule’s detachment from the ISS, followed by a brief interruption. Streaming will resume as the capsule executes its deorbit burn to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. Viewers can expect coverage of the capsule’s descent along the Florida coastline, featuring the deployment of parachutes and the eventual inland landing.

To watch the return journey, viewers can tune in to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) official website, as well as the Khaleej Times live blog.

Upon his return to Earth, Sultan AlNeyadi faces a period of adjustment as his body adapts to the planet’s gravity and regains its equilibrium. Most astronauts experience neurovestibular adjustments in the first one to two days after arriving in space, and a similar phase of readjustment to gravity occurs upon concluding a mission and returning to Earth.

The astronauts will undergo medical examinations and remain in the United States for several weeks before returning to their respective home countries. In AlNeyadi’s case, a hero’s welcome awaits him in the UAE as the nation celebrates his extraordinary journey.