Turkey removed from red list as part of wider travel reopening

Turkey has been removed from the red list for travellers from the UK in the latest update to restrictions.

In what will be the last set of changes before a new system is introduced in October, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya were also moved to the amber list.

Changes will come into effect at 04:00 on Wednesday.

Passengers who are not recognised as being fully vaccinated with authorised vaccines and certificates under international travel rules, will still have to take a pre-departure test, a day two and day eight PCR test and self-isolate for ten days upon their return from a non-red list country under the new two-tiered travel programme.

Test to Release will remain an option for unvaccinated passengers who wish to shorten their isolation period.

Sajid Javid, health and social care secretary, said: “We have simplified the travel rules to make them easier to understand and follow, opening up tourism and reducing the costs to go abroad.

“As global vaccination efforts continue to accelerate and more people gain protection from this dreadful disease, it is right that our rules and regulations keep pace.

“From late October, we will also be making changes to allow passengers who change flights or international trains during their journey to follow the measures associated to their country of departure, rather than any countries they have transited through as part of their journey.”